Comedy Tonight: Tuesday, Feb. 20

presents, a show helmed by Cap’n Jack Fischer which is entirely comprised of the sort of comedy that largely went extinct with the decline and fall of Gallagher and two Carrot Top facelifts ago. We’re talking about prop comedy, celebrity impressions and sketches. All the schlock that’s fit for slopping down the entertainment gullet sans taste buds. The fun starts atand you can pay whatever you desire for a spot in the gallery.