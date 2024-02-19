A+E

Monday, February 19, 2024

Music Tonight: Monday, Feb.19

Posted By on Mon, Feb 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Another weekly music event has come into the Doppler range of my radar system and I feel compelled to share its coordinates with all of my fellow enthusiasts. The Crisp Lounge now has a regular Monday psy-trance music night called Peaking with Melting Vision, which is a project of Humboldt Hot Air DJ Sam Murphy. The fun starts at 8:30 p.m., following Pete Nelson’s comedy show Pete’s Projecting Again, in which the aforementioned vision melter is also involved. Free.
