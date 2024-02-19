Monday, February 19, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, Feb.19
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Feb 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
Another weekly music event has come into the Doppler range of my radar system and I feel compelled to share its coordinates with all of my fellow enthusiasts. The Crisp Lounge
now has a regular Monday psy-trance music night called Peaking with Melting Vision
, which is a project of Humboldt Hot Air DJ Sam Murphy. The fun starts at 8:30 p.m.
, following Pete Nelson’s comedy show Pete’s Projecting Again
, in which the aforementioned vision melter is also involved. Free.
