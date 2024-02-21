Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 21
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM
- Courtesy of the artists
- LodeStar plays the Siren’s Song Tavern on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
It’s the annual tribute and birthday show celebrating the life and music of departed celestial folkster Linda Faye Carson, who walked through the out door of this realm and off to destinations untold nearly two years ago. Her friends in LodeStar
and Soul-A-Mente
are keeping her candles lit against the winds of time. Which means an evening of delightful folk-rock and bluegrass songcraft. The Siren’s Song Tavern
is the place, 7:30 p.m.
is the time, and while no one will be denied music due to a paucity of pennies, the suggested cover charge is $5-$10.
