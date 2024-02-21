Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 21

A+E

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

LodeStar plays the Siren's Song Tavern on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
  • LodeStar plays the Siren’s Song Tavern on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
It’s the annual tribute and birthday show celebrating the life and music of departed celestial folkster Linda Faye Carson, who walked through the out door of this realm and off to destinations untold nearly two years ago. Her friends in LodeStar and Soul-A-Mente are keeping her candles lit against the winds of time. Which means an evening of delightful folk-rock and bluegrass songcraft. The Siren’s Song Tavern is the place, 7:30 p.m. is the time, and while no one will be denied music due to a paucity of pennies, the suggested cover charge is $5-$10.
