Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, May 15

Posted By on Wed, May 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Portland’s Fruition features trio-vocal harmonies generally led by singer/guitarist Jay Cobb Anderson, who you may recognize as having passed through this way as a solo act not so long ago. The music is electro-folk, country and modern blues with a confessional quality to the lyrics, which does nothing to dampen the instrumental bombast of the group’s sound. Humbrews is the perfect spot for this kind of pickin’ and yowlin’, and I encourage any fans of roots music to give the group a listen online and consider a midweek trip to the dancefloor. Doors open at 8 p.m., where admission costs $25. Those already on board can get their tickets
in advance for $5 less.
Tags: , ,

Speaking of Fruition, Humbrews

