Music Tonight: Monday, Jan. 15

is a jazz quartet composed of two sets of very incredible musical siblings.is likely the most familiar of the crew, because beyond his bass and chapman stick work with everyone from King Crimson to Peter Gabriel, he is often found in this very venue with one of his impressive side groups. His brother Pete is no slouch though, with a recording and performance CV full of the greatest of the jazz greats from the last 50 years. Pat and Joe La Barbera are full time jazz journeymen, with the former blowing sax early in his career as a soloist for various iterations of the Buddy Rich Band, and the later cutting his teeth as a drummer for Bill Evans’ last trio, before going on to play with the likes of Tony Bennett, Rod Stewart and one of my all- time favs, the late Belgian harmonica virtuoso Toots Thielemans. This quartet has between them a few lifetimes of playing complex, beautiful music at its highest forms of human expression, which is not bad for a mid-winter Monday in the upper 707. Catch them at theat($28).