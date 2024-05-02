Desperados Under the Eaves 

My serotonin levels are shot from reading too much of our local and national news, and, even worse, the responses in the comments section. The old adage "history is written by the winners" raises the obvious question, "Well then, what do the losers write?" As far as I can tell, the answer is comments, op-eds, and social media posts gleefully supporting scores of cops arresting students and faculty for having the temerity to protest one of the worst actions of collective punishment against a civilian population in this still-new century. Oh no, some of them even sprayed graffiti and used Arabic words like "intifada!" Better send in the Kevlar Cossacks to beat things back to order.

Nothing is perfect, we don't live in a black and white world of easy answers, but you have failed a pretty basic Voight-Kampff test of human empathy if you have gotten more upset about the style and fervor of resistance of some college students and professional academics than you have of the notion of endless months of people being ground into charred, screaming rubble by some of the finest creations from the endless production line of the American killing industry. There was a time when people actually got upset about war profiteering and taking influence money from foreign governments. Now it's a prerequisite for higher office.

I don't want to talk about this anymore, other than to say that I am very proud of anyone of conscience who stuck their necks out to state what is obvious, that this is all very wrong. It probably won't end anytime soon, or even in our lifetimes, and will likely get even worse, but that doesn't mean it wasn't right to speak up for the idea of a better world for all of humanity. There are no perfect ways to express the obvious, but that should never stop those of you out there who recognize the wrongs of this world from speaking up anyway. Thank you all.

Thursday

The Arcata Chamber of Commerce presents its First-Thursday mixer at 5:30 p.m., a free event open to the public at rotating venues. This month's edition is happening at Urban Market Dispensary, with live music provided by Oryan Peterson-Jones. Two hours later it's pop-punk night at the Outer Space, with Crooked Teeth, Marble Jar and Think Tank bringing the beats for those bopping on the floor. As always, this is an all-ages, sober event, with an asking price of $10 at the door.

Friday

Casper Allen is a traveling country and folk singer-songwriter who has pulled off the eternally eerie gift of possessing an old man's voice and bearing in a young man's body. Originally from Texas, he is a touring road dog of the first degree and worth an evening of your time, which you can enjoy at Synapsis at 8 p.m. ($20). Clyde McGee from Bridge City Sinners is a good choice as an opener.

Saturday

Two shows on tonight's docket, both happening at roughly the same hour of 7 p.m. They are celebrating Arts Alive at Siren's Song in Eureka with Oakland's clean and bluesy garage band The Hell Tones, along with local guitar slingers Red Hot Shame. No word on the cover charge as of press time, so bring a pocketful of change.

Meanwhile at the Jam, $10 gets you admission to a full and lively local lineup in the form of critical darlings The Critics, Crash Monroe and punk powerhouse Brain Dead Rejects.

Sunday

The Outer Space is in this space yet again this week, this time with a touring band from Los Angeles called CD Ghost, who play a synthy dance pop dirge cycle of music that will tickle the brain tendrils of any 80's New Wave fans out there at 7 p.m., ($10-$20 suggested). Also on board are local organic indie and folk creators Bleater and Local Fauna.

Monday

Can't complain about a cumbia night on a Monday, especially in May, when Humboldt starts to unfurl its evening petals in deference to the nicer weather. The Miniplex is the place to be, and this ticket is HOT. Too-good-to-be-real local masters Makenu are bringing their deliriously joyful party sound to the stage, along with punk/cumbia hybrid act Tropa Magica. Doors are at 8 p.m., and I would suggest trying to snag one of the $17 advance tickets because this one will likely sell out, and who knows how many $20 door tickets will be available by the time the music kicks in.

Tuesday

St. Rita's Amazing Traveling Bookstore and Textural Apothecary is a large van brimming with books ready to be perused, purchased and loved, by the curious public. Mobile bookstores have always intrigued me — who doesn't love a portable library? You can check out the literary wares at two locations today, outside of Booklegger books at 10 a.m., and over at the Sanctuary around 7 p.m. Worth remembering that the Catholic St. Rita of Cascia is the patron saint of — among many other things — loneliness, a condition which I have held off time and again with a book.

Wednesday

Savage Henry Comedy Club is debuting a new show tonight at 9 p.m. Senor Molina's La Loteria Madness kind of says it all but, just to be clear, this is a comedy show hosted by Nando Molina where the comedic cues will all come from a deck of those delightful, Tarot-adjacent random chance cards so beloved to many in the gaming world going back centuries (Free).

Collin Yeo (he/him) is an Earthling.