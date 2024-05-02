Poetry Takes Maternity Leave 

[ { "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "insertPoint": "7", "component": "17087298", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
The African violet dies.
Though I've moved it
to a new window,
given it the perfect light,
it seems I did too late.
It takes every ounce
of creative energy
to make a new life.
This week the nail beds form,
there will be no poetry.
Last week: all those vertebrae,
a cord as powerful at least
as the one that will be cut.
And yet there were no poems.
Another leaf hangs limp
& takes my plucking.
Grandfather's orchard waits
with the smell of pears & rain
to be poesied another day,
another year perhaps.
There are diapers to be bought
and a little face
pressed against my knee.
A fever to be lowered.
A song, never one I wrote,
to be sung.
In this candled light
in a room too dim
for anything but dreams
I try not to wake the fevered child.
I try to save this violet.
I eat this pear, and try
to remember the smell of that rain.
— Adrienne Veronese.