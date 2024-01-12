Friday, January 12, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 12
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM
It’s all energy Latin dance vibes at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
this evening starting at 9 p.m.
, with the return of the popular DJ-curated Fuego
. The tune-spinners on deck tonight are DJs Pressure, Statik
and D’Vinity,
so expect lots of reggaeton and beyond. As per usual, there will be pole and go go dancers providing a visual guide to the grooves. $15 at the door, subtract $5 if you buy in advance.
