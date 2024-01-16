Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Jan. 16
Collin Yeo
on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM
One of the best outdoor backyard shows I caught in the last few years was an ecstatic drone set by the raga-metal group Biomass
, headed by Open Head Records honcho Luke Aronie. Sadly, the group migrated to Los Angeles some time ago, but they’re back for a night of the good, soul-scouring loud and pretty stuff at the Miniplex
tonight at 8 p.m.
($5-$10 sliding scale). Along for support are two soloists, Lev Merka
and local returning hero Dan K, aka IDYLL
. I will likely be engineering the sound for this one, if that gives you any indication of my personal endorsement.
Tags: Biomass, the Miniplex, Lev Merka, IDYLL, Dan K, Image