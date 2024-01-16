A+E

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Posted By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM

One of the best outdoor backyard shows I caught in the last few years was an ecstatic drone set by the raga-metal group Biomass, headed by Open Head Records honcho Luke Aronie. Sadly, the group migrated to Los Angeles some time ago, but they’re back for a night of the good, soul-scouring loud and pretty stuff at the Miniplex tonight at 8 p.m. ($5-$10 sliding scale). Along for support are two soloists, Lev Merka and local returning hero Dan K, aka IDYLL. I will likely be engineering the sound for this one, if that gives you any indication of my personal endorsement.
