Music Tonight: Saturday, Dec. 23

As we close in on the nativity holiday, our music options dry up and disappear like rooms for rent in ancient Bethlehem. No worries,and theboth have something doing tonight for free.atis the hour of power if you want to catch the classic funky soul and R&B sounds of. An hour later and much nearer to the Mad River,will be spinning dance grooves for the timber saw-embedded floor of Blue Lake’s coziest night spot. That’s as good as it gets tonight, which honestly ain’t bad.