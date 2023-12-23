Saturday, December 23, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, Dec. 23
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Dec 23, 2023 at 4:01 AM
As we close in on the nativity holiday, our music options dry up and disappear like rooms for rent in ancient Bethlehem. No worries, the Speakeasy
and the Logger Bar
both have something doing tonight for free. Eight p.m.
at the Speakeasy
is the hour of power if you want to catch the classic funky soul and R&B sounds of Jenni & David and the Sweet Soul Band
. An hour later and much nearer to the Mad River, DJ Deaf_Eye
will be spinning dance grooves for the timber saw-embedded floor of Blue Lake’s coziest night spot. That’s as good as it gets tonight, which honestly ain’t bad.
