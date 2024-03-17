Music Tonight: Sunday, March 17

Regular readers will already know my preamble for this holiday, so I’ll make it brief. I’m one of the few American guys named Collin who doesn’t flex on claims of Irish heritage, and I bartended too much to pretend to enjoy this plastic Paddy green beer fest. But for those about to rock, I salute you, especially those among you for whom this day has a greater meaning.Here, humbly submitted, are two certified fine events to settle into and let the good times roll. Starting at, thewill be featuring live bagpipe music, Irish dancers and a main attraction performance by. There will be corned beef and cabbage while supplies last, and this event also serves as the second anniversary of the new ownership of the joint, which is on its own well worth celebrating. If you prefer your fun to happen under the sun — or whatever we have going on at the time in this county — consider heading to theatfor a matinee performance of everyone’s favorite local drinking punk and heavy folk act. Both events are free and, if you party responsibly or arrange sober rideshare plans, you won’t miss a thing. Sláinte.