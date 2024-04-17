Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Music Tonight: Wednesday, April 17
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Let’s hear it for the Logger Bar
again, which has positively crushed it with booking this week, finishing strong with the return of Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
, Portland’s favorite stardust country and lost highway soul seekers fronted by one of the best voices in the biz. The very talented Turtle Goodwater
of Barn Fire and too many good gigs to name adds his shine to the night, which starts at 8 p.m.
and costs a mere $5 to help keep our brave players on the road. Folks, live music is back and hot tonight.
