Friday, December 22, 2023

Community / Fun

Get Crafty at Sea Goat's Holiday Open House

Posted By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 12:01 PM

Bring the kids along to get crafty at the Sea Goat Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Abbey of the Redwoods' Sea Goat Farmstand (free entry, $5 ornament workshop, $20 garland workshop). Enjoy a drop-in citrus garland and ornament workshop led by Molly of Twine & Rind, specialty drinks, holiday shopping and free samples of locally produced teas and herbal remedies. Adults! Come back from 5 to 7 p.m. for Sea Goat’s Gingerbread House Decorating Party ($30). Houses are already assembled and you get to jazz them up. Complimentary hot toddies and tea add to the festive fun.
