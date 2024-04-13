A+E

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, April 13

Posted By on Sat, Apr 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Two free shows tonight at great local venues with some of the best and offbeat bands around. Rooster McClintock brings the fine country jams alongside Heaven’s Taint (lol), which I am told has a surf rock vibe, to the Logger Bar at 8 p.m. An hour later over at the Shanty, you can  enjoy a more jangly and pulsing psychedelic deal with Widdershins, who have united for the evening with the excellent odd-rockers Silver & Nails for what I’ll call a perfect lineup for the
joint.
