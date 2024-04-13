Saturday, April 13, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, April 13
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Apr 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Two free shows tonight at great local venues with some of the best and offbeat bands around. Rooster McClintock
brings the fine country jams alongside Heaven’s Taint (lol), which I am told has a surf rock vibe, to the Logger Bar
at 8 p.m. An hour later over at the Shanty
, you can enjoy a more jangly and pulsing psychedelic deal with Widdershins
, who have united for the evening with the excellent odd-rockers Silver & Nails
for what I’ll call a perfect lineup for the
joint.
Tags: Rooster McClintock, Logger Bar, Shanty, Widdershins, Silver & Nails, Image