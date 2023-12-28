A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday: Dec. 28

Posted By on Thu, Dec 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Here begins the long weekend to the New Year. I’ll be frontloading these days,
especially the big evening itself, because, as is often the case, there are ghost days in the very start of January. Not tonight though, as you will find Swingo Domingo at the Basement putting on a free set of jazzy swing and pop at 8 p.m.

On a side note, I’d like to extend a happy 40 th (!) birthday to my younger brother Ian, aka the rapper ruffIAN. A better man than me by half, if anybody’s counting. I love you, buddy.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 28, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 52

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation