Music Tonight: Friday, Nov. 17

- Photo by Joe Sofranko, courtesy of the artist
- Terry Longshore plays the Arcata Playhouse on Friday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m.
As we wind up to next Thursday’s holiday, the gigs get sparse. To correct for this rocky landing, I’m going to double up on shows, starting today and through every day of the weekend, so you can get your kicks one way or another. Tonight’s very different events start at 8 p.m.
Over at the Arcata Playhouse
, you will find Ashland, Oregon, percussionist Terry Longshore
, whose multimedia solo performance balance/flow combines various genres and disciplines to reach a satori of technical expression. ($18, $16 Playhouse Fanclub members). Meanwhile, over at Humbrews
there’s a rock thing going down with identical twin, SoCal indie rock act Familiar Faces
heading a line-up that features Maui mega-band The Lamonts
, whose story is scarred by catastrophic loss caused by this year’s wildfires, and local up-and-comers The Critics
. This one’s promising if you’re in the mood for some diverse and frantic indie rock with some dancefloor momentum. It’s $10 for early bird tickets, $13 at the door on the night of.