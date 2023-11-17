Music Tonight: Friday, Nov. 17

click to enlarge Photo by Joe Sofranko, courtesy of the artist

Terry Longshore plays the Arcata Playhouse on Friday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m.

As we wind up to next Thursday’s holiday, the gigs get sparse. To correct for this rocky landing, I’m going to double up on shows, starting today and through every day of the weekend, so you can get your kicks one way or another. Tonight’s very different events start atOver at the, you will find Ashland, Oregon, percussionist, whose multimedia solo performance balance/flow combines various genres and disciplines to reach a satori of technical expression. ($18, $16 Playhouse Fanclub members). Meanwhile, over atthere’s a rock thing going down with identical twin, SoCal indie rock actheading a line-up that features Maui mega-band, whose story is scarred by catastrophic loss caused by this year’s wildfires, and local up-and-comers. This one’s promising if you’re in the mood for some diverse and frantic indie rock with some dancefloor momentum. It’s $10 for early bird tickets, $13 at the door on the night of.