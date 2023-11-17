Holiday Bazaar and Boutique in Willow Creek

click to enlarge
This week, the eastern part of our county offers its holiday gift shopping treasures at the Willow Creek China-Flat Museum’s Holiday Bazaar
, happening Saturday, Nov. 18
, and Sunday, Nov. 19
from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(free admission). There, you’ll discover beautiful quilted items, jewelry, candy, ceramics, crochet and knitted items, wreaths and other delights. Over at Studio 299
, browse locally made arts and crafts by artists working in such mediums as, quilting, glass art, pottery, photography, woodworking and more at their Holiday Boutique
happening Saturday, Nov. 18
, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
. There will also be lunch and drinks available for purchase.