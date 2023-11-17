A+E

Friday, November 17, 2023

Holiday Bazaar and Boutique in Willow Creek

Posted By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM

This week, the eastern part of our county offers its holiday gift shopping treasures at the Willow Creek China-Flat Museum’s Holiday Bazaar, happening Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (free admission). There, you’ll discover beautiful quilted items, jewelry, candy, ceramics, crochet and knitted items, wreaths and other delights. Over at Studio 299, browse locally made arts and crafts by artists working in such mediums as, quilting, glass art, pottery, photography, woodworking and more at their Holiday Boutique happening Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be lunch and drinks available for purchase. 
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

