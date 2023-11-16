A+E

Thursday, November 16, 2023

It's Here! A Taste of the Holidays

Posted By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM

Indulge in local flavors at Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise’s annual Taste of The Holidays, happening Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Arcata Community Center ($40). Savor the holiday season by sampling local food, wine, brews and spirits and meet the talented people behind your favorite products. Foggy Bottoms Boys, Mother’s Cooking Experience, Humboldt Soup Co., North Story Wines, Kenny’s Chocolates and Pupuseria San Miguel are just a few of the exceptional local producers sharing their goods at this fundraiser for the club. This night of culinary delights is for ages 16 and older. Bring something for Toys for Tots (an unwrapped toy) and receive a raffle ticket for a prize drawing.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

