It's Here! A Taste of the Holidays

Indulge in local flavors at Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise’s annual, happening, fromat($40). Savor the holiday season by sampling local food, wine, brews and spirits and meet the talented people behind your favorite products. Foggy Bottoms Boys, Mother’s Cooking Experience, Humboldt Soup Co., North Story Wines, Kenny’s Chocolates and Pupuseria San Miguel are just a few of the exceptional local producers sharing their goods at this fundraiser for the club. This night of culinary delights is for ages 16 and older. Bring something for Toys for Tots (an unwrapped toy) and receive a raffle ticket for a prize drawing.