A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Fun

Comedy Tonight: Thursday, Nov. 2

Posted By on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Savage Henry Comedy Club presents Double Trouble, hosted by local comedy star Evan Vest. The premise is simple: Every comedian in the audience tosses their name into a hat, two names are drawn at a time by the host, and those folks have to share a stage and improvise for a spell, for better or for worse. Seems promising; find out for yourself at 9 p.m. for a sawbuck (aka $10 to those of you younger than either of our last two presidents).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Nov 2, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 44
Gold Rush Outpost now in Native Hands

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation