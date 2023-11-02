Thursday, November 2, 2023
Comedy Tonight: Thursday, Nov. 2
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Savage Henry Comedy Club
presents Double Trouble
, hosted by local comedy star Evan Vest
. The premise is simple: Every comedian in the audience tosses their name into a hat, two names are drawn at a time by the host, and those folks have to share a stage and improvise for a spell, for better or for worse. Seems promising; find out for yourself at 9 p.m.
for a sawbuck (aka $10 to those of you younger than either of our last two presidents).
