Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Sept. 26

Posted By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Wahid plays the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
  • Submitted
  • Wahid plays the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Wahid is a Los Angeles-based duo that plays a syncretic blend of Greek and Turkish music spanning from the ancient world through the Ottoman Empire and into the early 20th century jazz and blues age of pre-war Europe. The result is a deeply human sound birthed in essence by the marriage of the frame drum and the oud by Chris Wabich and Dimitris Mahlis, who have not only mastered their instruments, but the dynamic range of possibilities in their collaboration. If you can, treat yourself to this show at the Arcata Playhouse. The fellas have played here before, and at $17 for a 7 p.m. show, the price and hour are both friendly to the needs of workers, students and retirees alike.
