Music Tonight: Tuesday, Sept. 26

Wahid plays the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

is a Los Angeles-based duo that plays a syncretic blend of Greek and Turkish music spanning from the ancient world through the Ottoman Empire and into the early 20th century jazz and blues age of pre-war Europe. The result is a deeply human sound birthed in essence by the marriage of the frame drum and the oud by Chris Wabich and Dimitris Mahlis, who have not only mastered their instruments, but the dynamic range of possibilities in their collaboration. If you can, treat yourself to this show at theThe fellas have played here before, and at $17 for ashow, the price and hour are both friendly to the needs of workers, students and retirees alike.