Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Sept. 26
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
Wahid
-
Submitted
-
Wahid plays the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
is a Los Angeles-based duo that plays a syncretic blend of Greek and Turkish music spanning from the ancient world through the Ottoman Empire and into the early 20th century jazz and blues age of pre-war Europe. The result is a deeply human sound birthed in essence by the marriage of the frame drum and the oud by Chris Wabich and Dimitris Mahlis, who have not only mastered their instruments, but the dynamic range of possibilities in their collaboration. If you can, treat yourself to this show at the Arcata Playhouse.
The fellas have played here before, and at $17 for a 7 p.m.
show, the price and hour are both friendly to the needs of workers, students and retirees alike.
Tags: Wahid, Arcata Playhouse, Greek and Turkish music, Chris Wabich, Dimitris Mahlis, Image