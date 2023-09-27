Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Theater Tonight: Wednesday, Sept. 27
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
The EXIT Theatre
is once again hosting its monthly variety performance, The Something Different Show
, hosted by local clown Shea FreeLove
. Tonight’s events kick off at 7 p.m.
, and will feature 2023 Dell’Arte grads Alice Irvin, Grayson Klages
and Damla Ari
. Eight dollars gets you a seat in the applause section.
Tags: EXIT Theatre, The Something Different Show, Shea FreeLove, Alice Irvin, Grayson Klages, Damla Ari, Dell’Arte, Image