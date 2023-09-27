A+E

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Theater

Theater Tonight: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Posted By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The EXIT Theatre is once again hosting its monthly variety performance, The Something Different Show, hosted by local clown Shea FreeLove. Tonight’s events kick off at 7 p.m., and will feature 2023 Dell’Arte grads Alice Irvin, Grayson Klages and Damla Ari. Eight dollars gets you a seat in the applause section.
