Monday, September 25, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Sept. 25

Posted By on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Helens plays the Outer Space on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. - PHOTO BY CORI MCCULLOUGH
  • photo by Cori McCullough
  • Helens plays the Outer Space on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Two venues, both alike in dignity, (in fair Humboldt, where we lay our scene), from ancient grudge to break new mutiny, where civil blood makes civil hands unclean. (Author’s note: There are two gigs happening at 7 p.m., so you have to pick a side.) If you are a shoegaze and dreampop loving Montague, then your allegiance aligns with the Outer Space, where you can catch Helens from Portland swirl things up with Petiole and House of Mary ($5-$20 sliding scale). The latter is a great band name, by the way; it evokes the lesser-known acts from the 4AD and Mute Records rosters in the 1980s. If, however, you are born from the metalhead lineage of the Capulets, then Savage Henry Comedy Spot is the scene for you, where touring acts Hollow Point from British Columbia and Trigger from Germany will be allied with locals Malicious Algorithm and the Brain Dead Rejects. Ten bucks is the key inside, and both shows, being more alike than not, are all ages, so bring an I.D. if you wish to drink intoxicants at the latter.
