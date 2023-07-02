Fourth of July Fun

Get ready for the boom, crack and sizzle of the Fortuna Fireworks Festival, popping off a day early on Monday, July 3, at Newburg Park (free admission, $5 parking, $10 kids’ activities wristband). From 5 to 8 p.m., enjoy the holiday vibe with music, arts and craft vendors, fire dancers, barbecue and kids’ games (but please leave fur kids at home!) followed by fireworks at dark. On Tuesday, July 4, head to Historic Old Town for Eureka’s Fourth of July Festival getting underway at 10 a.m. with blocks and blocks of vendors, food trucks, two music stages and fireworks over the bay at 10 p.m. (free admission). Arcata celebrates with its annual Fourth of July Jubilee on Tuesday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Arcata Plaza (free admission). The plaza will be filled with food vendors, craft vendors, games, music and more. And in Ferndale, don your best red, white and blue and line up on Main Street to take in the festivities of the annual Fourth of July Parade happening Tuesday, July 4, from noon to 1 p.m.