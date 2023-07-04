Eureka's Fourth of July Party Plan

Eureka Main Street's celebration is set to fill the streets of Old Town today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weave through the vendors, bubbles, fire trucks and people you haven't run into in forever, and you can find speeder car rides from First and E streets, and horse-drawn carriage rides at the gazebo. There'll be bands and performers all around the five-block stretch, and EMS has put out a schedule so you don't miss your faves. The big show in the sky sparks up at 10 p.m. over Humboldt Bay.

Eureka, California – Eureka Main Street is planning a day full of family fun at the 4th of July Festival. The Eureka Main Street 4th of July Festival, is scheduled from 10a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th in historic Old Town, Eureka.

The festival spans five city blocks along Second Street. Vendor booths will feature a wide variety of foods, crafts, commercial items, fine art and community groups getting the word out about their organizations. There will be fire trucks, police cars, horse & carriage rides, speeder card rides (1st & E Street), Madaket Bay Cruises and much more.

Live music will be featured on three stages. This year’s music line-up is

Eureka Main Street Stage

10:00 am – Good Time Charlies

12:00 pm – Main Stage Humboldt

12:15 pm – Humboldt Highlanders Pipe Band

1:00 pm – Jim Lahman Band

3:00 pm – Roland Rock

Mantova’s Two Street Music Stage

10:00 am – Moon Dots

12:00 pm – John David Young Conspiracy

2:00pm – Widdershins

3:00 pm – Lizzy and the Moonbeams

Clarke Plaza

12:00 pm – Scotia Band

The Eureka Main Street 4th of July Festival sponsored by: the City of Eureka, Recology, The Eureka Rescue Mission, and Nilsen Company.

The fireworks show will be begin at 10 p.m. over Humboldt Bay.

Please remember to follow these safety rules to ensure a safe and fun holiday for everyone!

No alcohol may be consumed in public places during the festival or the fireworks event.

Illegal Fireworks or Fireworks in the prohibited areas will be confiscated!

No fireworks, including sparklers, are allowed in the Old Town Area which is identified as everything north of 4th Street to the Bay, west of M Street and east of Commercial Street, inclusive.

No smoking at the permitted Festival. (Includes within 100 feet of the Boardwalk, Gazebo etc.)

No campfires or open flames in the Old Town Area.

Dogs must be on a leash at all times during both events.

Do not call 911 to report firework complaints unless the actions potentially are threatening the health and safety of others or creating a potential fire hazard.

For more information on the festival, please contact Eureka Main Street at 441-4187 or visit eurekamainstreet.org.