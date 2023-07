CenterArts Announces First Installment of 2023-2024 Season

CenterArts dropped the list of its first installment of acts coming to the area for the 2023-2024 season. Highlights include Sylvan Esso, recent Grammy winner Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Mariachi Herencia de México and Tommy Emmanuel.See the full list of who's headed to town in the press release below, then grab your calendars and make your plans. Member presale tickets started July 1, and general ticket sales start July 7.Head to the CenterArts website for tickets and event details.