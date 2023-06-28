The (Summer) Sound of Music

click to enlarge submitted

The Scotia Band plays Humboldt Botanical Garden on Sunday, July 2, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Humboldt's summer music scene is in full swing with shows, festivals and series happening all over. Grab your shades and water bottles and check out these music series you don’t want to miss: Everyfrom the end of June to the end of August, you’ll findfromat(free). Spend your Thursday evenings sprawled out on a blanket on the grass in McKinleyville listening to live music, eating great grub from local food trucks and hanging with your community. Catchonandon. Or, set up your camping chair atfor the, everynight from, mid-June through mid-August. On, it’s, an Allman Brothers Tribute, and on, enjoy rhythm and blues with. On the first Sunday of every month, take in the beauty of flowers and plants in full bloom atwhile listening to live music fromat the garden’s(regular garden admission, free for members and kids under 6). This, enjoy the big band sounds of. Food available from Stephanie’s Home Cooking along with local beer and wine.