Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Music

The (Summer) Sound of Music

Posted By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM

click to enlarge The Scotia Band plays Humboldt Botanical Garden on Sunday, July 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • The Scotia Band plays Humboldt Botanical Garden on Sunday, July 2, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Humboldt's summer music scene is in full swing with shows, festivals and series happening all over. Grab your shades and water bottles and check out these music series you don’t want to miss: Every Thursday from the end of June to the end of August, you’ll find Music in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pierson Park (free). Spend your Thursday evenings sprawled out on a blanket on the grass in McKinleyville listening to live music, eating great grub from local food trucks and hanging with your community. Catch Ghost Train on June 29 and the Undercovers on July 6. Or, set up your camping chair at Madaket Plaza for the Eureka Summer Concert Series, every Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m., mid-June through mid-August. On June 29, it’s Alameda Allstars, an Allman Brothers Tribute, and on July 6, enjoy rhythm and blues with Fargo Brothers. On the first Sunday of every month, take in the beauty of flowers and plants in full bloom at Humboldt Botanical Garden while listening to live music from 1 to 3 p.m. at the garden’s Summer Music Series (regular garden admission, free for members and kids under 6). This Sunday, July 2, enjoy the big band sounds of the Scotia Band. Food available from Stephanie’s Home Cooking along with local beer and wine.
Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

