Friday, April 5, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, April 5
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Apr 5, 2024 at 8:05 AM
click to enlarge
We all love a good local band showcase, don’t we, folks? Tonight’s line-up spans the rock-to-punk pipeline, with a quartet of groups who all have names that sound like minor Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle villains: Pit Junkies, Marvin the Fly, Something Wicked
and The Goons
. The action happens at the Siren’s Song
Tavern after 7 p.m., with a $5-$10 sliding scale.
Tags: Pit Junkies, Marvin the Fly, Something Wicked, The Goons, live music, the Siren’s Song, Image