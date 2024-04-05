A+E

Friday, April 5, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, April 5

Posted By on Fri, Apr 5, 2024 at 8:05 AM

We all love a good local band showcase, don’t we, folks? Tonight’s line-up spans the rock-to-punk pipeline, with a quartet of groups who all have names that sound like minor Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle villains: Pit Junkies, Marvin the Fly, Something Wicked and The Goons. The action happens at the Siren’s Song Tavern after 7 p.m., with a $5-$10 sliding scale.
