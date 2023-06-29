A+E

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, June 29

Posted By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Oryan Peterson-Jones - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • courtesy of the artist
  • Oryan Peterson-Jones
American primitivist, world folklore collector and skilled guitarist Oryan Peterson-Jones returns to Humboldt from his tour of the Upper West Coast to bring his fine sound back to a local setting for our listening pleasure. The Logger Bar is the venue tonight, the time is 8 p.m. and the show is free, so consider bringing tips for the finger picker and drink pourers.
In Print This Week: Jun 29, 2023
Pride in Full Stride

