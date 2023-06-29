Thursday, June 29, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, June 29
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM
courtesy of the artist
Oryan Peterson-Jones
American primitivist, world folklore collector and skilled guitarist Oryan Peterson-Jones
returns to Humboldt from his tour of the Upper West Coast to bring his fine sound back to a local setting for our listening pleasure. The Logger Bar
is the venue tonight, the time is 8 p.m.
and the show is free, so consider bringing tips for the finger picker and drink pourers.
