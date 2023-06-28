A+E

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Cinema

Movies Tonight: Wednesday, June 26

Posted By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM

Yet another midweek sci-fi movie night at the Arcata Theatre Lounge. This one is a bona fide masterpiece from a director who holds a dear place in my heart. I am of course talking about John Carpenter’s 1981 darkwave flick Escape from New York, in which Kurt Russell’s one-eyed anti-hero sees the darkness of humankind with a clearer vision than any of the creeps running the world. Carpenter’s soundtrack with longtime collaborator Alan Howarth is a classic of synthy doom, and there is very little not to love about this grim and vicious movie. The pre-show begins at 6 p.m., $5 gets you in the door and $9 lets you leave with a poster, usually designed by a local artist.
click to enlarge mv5bmtuzmty0nzg0mv5bml5banbnxkftztgwmdu3mzqxmde-.-v1-.jpg
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 22, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 25
McKinleyville, Inc.?

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation