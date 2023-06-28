Movies Tonight: Wednesday, June 26

click to enlarge

Yet another midweek sci-fi movie night. This one is a bona fide masterpiece from a director who holds a dear place in my heart. I am of course talking about John Carpenter's 1981 darkwave flick, in which Kurt Russell's one-eyed anti-hero sees the darkness of humankind with a clearer vision than any of the creeps running the world. Carpenter's soundtrack with longtime collaborator Alan Howarth is a classic of synthy doom, and there is very little not to love about this grim and vicious movie.