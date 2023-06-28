Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Movies Tonight: Wednesday, June 26
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM
Yet another midweek sci-fi movie night at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
. This one is a bona fide masterpiece from a director who holds a dear place in my heart. I am of course talking about John Carpenter’s 1981 darkwave flick Escape from New York
, in which Kurt Russell’s one-eyed anti-hero sees the darkness of humankind with a clearer vision than any of the creeps running the world. Carpenter’s soundtrack with longtime collaborator Alan Howarth is a classic of synthy doom, and there is very little not to love about this grim and vicious movie. The pre-show begins at 6 p.m.
, $5 gets you in the door and $9 lets you leave with a poster, usually designed by a local artist.
