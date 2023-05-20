A+E

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, May 20

Posted By on Sat, May 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The Critics play the Humboldt Rock Experience Show at the Arcata Theater Lounge, Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
  • courtesy of the band
  • The Critics play the Humboldt Rock Experience Show at the Arcata Theater Lounge, Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
It feels like only yesterday when I last reported on this event, yet that is the ephemeral and fleeting nature of time; it tugs and curls away from us like wisps of morning fog or lace curtains rustling in the afternoon breeze, brief, halcyon moments guiding us to our end of days. I am of course talking about Goth Day at the Old Steeple, which this year will have a “vendor faire” from 1 to 6 p.m. Live music starts at 7 p.m., and will be provided by returning act Hollins and Hollins Mortuary Entertainment, aka The Pine Box Boys, a popular death-country act from San Francisco. The entrance fee to this all- ages event is $10, and there will even be graveyard tours during the daylight. Speaking of $10, the Arcata Theater Lounge is throwing a Humboldt Rock Experience Show, where for a sawbuck at 7 p.m. you can enjoy the music of local acts Thundercloud, Red Hot Shame and young up-and-comers The Critics. Choose wisely.
