Music Tonight: Saturday, May 20

The Critics play the Humboldt Rock Experience Show at the Arcata Theater Lounge, Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
It feels like only yesterday when I last reported on this event, yet that is the ephemeral and fleeting nature of time; it tugs and curls away from us like wisps of morning fog or lace curtains rustling in the afternoon breeze, brief, halcyon moments guiding us to our end of days. I am of course talking about Goth Day at the Old Steeple
, which this year will have a “vendor faire” from 1 to 6 p.m.
Live music starts at 7 p.m.
, and will be provided by returning act Hollins and Hollins Mortuary Entertainment
, aka The Pine Box Boys, a popular death-country act from San Francisco. The entrance fee to this all- ages event is $10, and there will even be graveyard tours during the daylight. Speaking of $10, the Arcata Theater Lounge
is throwing a Humboldt Rock Experience Show
, where for a sawbuck at 7 p.m.
you can enjoy the music of local acts Thundercloud, Red Hot Shame
and young up-and-comers The Critics
. Choose wisely.