Music Tonight: Saturday, May 20

The Critics play the Humboldt Rock Experience Show at the Arcata Theater Lounge, Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

It feels like only yesterday when I last reported on this event, yet that is the ephemeral and fleeting nature of time; it tugs and curls away from us like wisps of morning fog or lace curtains rustling in the afternoon breeze, brief, halcyon moments guiding us to our end of days. I am of course talking about, which this year will have a “vendor faire” fromLive music starts at, and will be provided by returning act, aka The Pine Box Boys, a popular death-country act from San Francisco. The entrance fee to this all- ages event is $10, and there will even be graveyard tours during the daylight. Speaking of $10, theis throwing a, where for a sawbuck atyou can enjoy the music of local actsand young up-and-comers. Choose wisely.