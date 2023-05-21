Sunday, May 21, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, May 21
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Poet and local treasure Jerry Martien
is getting together with some friends to, among other things, honor the life of former Humboldt resident, songwriter and master picker, Thad Beckman, who died in January. The show will be held at the Arcata Playhouse
at 7 p.m.
, and the first set of music and poetry will be called “Porch Blues,” a term that Martien and Beckman first coined in the early ’90s to describe their collaboration. Joining Martien is a cast of familiar local players, including Mike LaBolle, Fred Neighbor, Mike Emerson
and Gary Davidson
($18).
