Sunday, May 21, 2023

Music Tonight: Sunday, May 21

Posted By on Sun, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Poet and local treasure Jerry Martien is getting together with some friends to, among other things, honor the life of former Humboldt resident, songwriter and master picker, Thad Beckman, who died in January. The show will be held at the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m., and the first set of music and poetry will be called “Porch Blues,” a term that Martien and Beckman first coined in the early ’90s to describe their collaboration. Joining Martien is a cast of familiar local players, including Mike LaBolle, Fred Neighbor, Mike Emerson and Gary Davidson ($18).
