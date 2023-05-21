Music Tonight: Sunday, May 21

click to enlarge submitted

Poet and local treasureis getting together with some friends to, among other things, honor the life of former Humboldt resident, songwriter and master picker, Thad Beckman, who died in January. The show will be held at theat, and the first set of music and poetry will be called “Porch Blues,” a term that Martien and Beckman first coined in the early ’90s to describe their collaboration. Joining Martien is a cast of familiar local players, includingand($18).