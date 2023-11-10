Friday, November 10, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Nov. 10
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM
- Courtesy of the artists
- The California Poppies play the Arcata Playhouse at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.
Not long after their local star-studded and sold-out show at the Minor Theatre, The California Poppies
will be featuring another presentation of their new record The Holy Rainbow
with the aim of gathering even more footage for an eventual live album and concert film. Tonight’s performance will be at the Arcata Playhouse
, with support from local bands The Critics
and The Mighty Superbloom
. The gig’s at 8 p.m.
, and tickets are going for $15 or $10 for students. Come make your mark as a member of the cheering masses.
