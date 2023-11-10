Music Tonight: Friday, Nov. 10

click to enlarge Courtesy of the artists

The California Poppies play the Arcata Playhouse at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Not long after their local star-studded and sold-out show at the Minor Theatre,will be featuring another presentation of their new recordwith the aim of gathering even more footage for an eventual live album and concert film. Tonight’s performance will be at the, with support from local bandsand. The gig’s at, and tickets are going for $15 or $10 for students. Come make your mark as a member of the cheering masses.