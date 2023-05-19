Friday, May 19, 2023
Harness the Wind
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM
click to enlarge
The Redwood Coast Kite Festival and Artisan Fair
is back for another twirling, swirling, diving and dancing good time this Saturday, May 20
and Sunday, May 21
, at Halverson Park
(free admission). Watch the colorful array of kites jump and fly in the sky over the bay. Bring your own kite to the Fun Fly Time held each day, or learn how to DIY one at the kite building workshop. The festival features art installations, an artisan fair with vendors, food and fun for kids of all ages. Go fly a kite!
Tags: Redwood Coast Kite Festival, Halverson Park, Humboldt Kiters, Image