Friday, May 19, 2023

Harness the Wind

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2023

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
The Redwood Coast Kite Festival and Artisan Fair is back for another twirling, swirling, diving and dancing good time this Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, at Halverson Park (free admission). Watch the colorful array of kites jump and fly in the sky over the bay. Bring your own kite to the Fun Fly Time held each day, or learn how to DIY one at the kite building workshop. The festival features art installations, an artisan fair with vendors, food and fun for kids of all ages. Go fly a kite! 
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

