Papaya Lounge Tonight and Saturday at Septentrio
By Kali Cozyris
on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Clear your calendars, friends of the fruity. Two nights of uproariously fun debauchery await you at Papaya Lounge Rumble Royale II: Sloppy Seconds
happening Friday, April 21
, and Saturday, April 22
, at 7:30 p.m.
at Septentrio Tasting Room
, ($35). Billed as "Pee-wee’s Playhouse meets Absolutely Fabulous," you can guess the vibe of this adults-only cabaret! Blame it on the juice, baby. Doors at 6 p.m. for food by the Nosh and pre-show dancing at 6:30 p.m. This show is 21 and up. Get more info and tickets at www.papayalounge.com.
Photo by Jonathan DeSoto, submitted
Papaya Lounge Rumble Royale 2022 featuring Musty Beaver.
