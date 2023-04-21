A+E

Friday, April 21, 2023

Frivolity / Fun / Theater

Papaya Lounge Tonight and Saturday at Septentrio

Posted By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM

Clear your calendars, friends of the fruity. Two nights of uproariously fun debauchery await you at Papaya Lounge Rumble Royale II: Sloppy Seconds happening Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Septentrio Tasting Room, ($35). Billed as "Pee-wee’s Playhouse meets Absolutely Fabulous," you can guess the vibe of this adults-only cabaret! Blame it on the juice, baby. Doors at 6 p.m. for food by the Nosh and pre-show dancing at 6:30 p.m. This show is 21 and up. Get more info and tickets at www.papayalounge.com.
click to enlarge Papaya Lounge Rumble Royale 2022 featuring Musty Beaver. - PHOTO BY JONATHAN DESOTO, SUBMITTED
  • Photo by Jonathan DeSoto, submitted
  • Papaya Lounge Rumble Royale 2022 featuring Musty Beaver.
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

