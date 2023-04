Papaya Lounge Tonight and Saturday at Septentrio

click to enlarge Photo by Jonathan DeSoto, submitted

Papaya Lounge Rumble Royale 2022 featuring Musty Beaver.

Clear your calendars, friends of the fruity. Two nights of uproariously fun debauchery await you athappening, and, atat, ($35). Billed as "Pee-wee’s Playhouse meets Absolutely Fabulous," you can guess the vibe of this adults-only cabaret! Blame it on the juice, baby. Doors at 6 p.m. for food by the Nosh and pre-show dancing at 6:30 p.m. This show is 21 and up. Get more info and tickets at www.papayalounge.com.