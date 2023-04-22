Music Tonight: Saturday, April 22

click to enlarge photo by Samsun van Loon

Ivo Bokulić

If you didn’t get a chance to scope out last night’s presentation by the, “Dramatic Fantasies,” then tonight is your last chance. Croatian-American guest violinistbrings his prowess to Bohuslav Martinu’s “Rhapsody-Concerto for Viola and Orchestra,” followed by a program that is filled with enticing gems, including Dame Ethel Smyth’s ebullient piece “The Wreckers: Overture.” It all goes down at the usual spot, the. Doors atwith rush tickets available then, masks required ($19-$49)