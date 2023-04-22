A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, April 22

Posted By on Sat, Apr 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Ivo Bokulić - PHOTO BY SAMSUN VAN LOON
  • photo by Samsun van Loon
  • Ivo Bokulić
If you didn’t get a chance to scope out last night’s presentation by the Eureka
Symphony, “Dramatic Fantasies,” then tonight is your last chance. Croatian-American guest violinist Ivo Bokulic brings his prowess to Bohuslav Martinu’s “Rhapsody-Concerto for Viola and Orchestra,” followed by a program that is filled with enticing gems, including Dame Ethel Smyth’s ebullient piece “The Wreckers: Overture.” It all goes down at the usual spot, the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts. Doors at 7 p.m. with rush tickets available then, masks required ($19-$49)
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 20, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 16
‘Poke the Bear’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation