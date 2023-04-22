Saturday, April 22, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, April 22
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Apr 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
photo by Samsun van Loon
-
Ivo Bokulić
If you didn’t get a chance to scope out last night’s presentation by the Eureka
Symphony
, “Dramatic Fantasies,” then tonight is your last chance. Croatian-American guest violinist Ivo Bokulic
brings his prowess to Bohuslav Martinu’s “Rhapsody-Concerto for Viola and Orchestra,” followed by a program that is filled with enticing gems, including Dame Ethel Smyth’s ebullient piece “The Wreckers: Overture.” It all goes down at the usual spot, the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts
. Doors at 7 p.m.
with rush tickets available then, masks required ($19-$49)
