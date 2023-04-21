A+E

Friday, April 21, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, April 21

Posted By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Canary and the Vamp - COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • courtesy of the band
  • Canary and the Vamp
Two good shows tonight, so let’s not dawdle. At 7:30 p.m. at the Trinidad Town
Hall, you can listen to the exotic-yet-dis-tinctly-comforting tunes of Canary and the Vamp, as the band whirls and twirls through the various Tin Pan Alleys of the Naked City in the geography of the Great American Songbook ($10-$20 sliding
scale).
Did I say sliding scale? Because a very reasonable $10-$15 sliding scale will get you into the Arcata Veterans Hall tonight, where, at 8 p.m., you can enjoy a double-barreled blast of sheer rock power with Portland’s Bubble-glam doomsters Fox Medicine teaming up with our most righteous local heavy metal power trio The Sturgeons. This one is going to be a banger.
Website powered by Foundation