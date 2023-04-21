Music Tonight: Friday, April 21

click to enlarge
courtesy of the band
Canary and the Vamp
Two good shows tonight, so let’s not dawdle. At 7:30 p.m.
at the Trinidad Town
Hall
, you can listen to the exotic-yet-dis-tinctly-comforting tunes of Canary and the Vamp
, as the band whirls and twirls through the various Tin Pan Alleys of the Naked City in the geography of the Great American Songbook ($10-$20 sliding
scale).
Did I say sliding scale? Because a very reasonable $10-$15 sliding scale will get you into the Arcata Veterans Hall
tonight, where, at 8 p.m.
, you can enjoy a double-barreled blast of sheer rock power with Portland’s Bubble-glam doomsters Fox Medicine
teaming up with our most righteous local heavy metal power trio The Sturgeons
. This one is going to be a banger.