Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb. 21

Since I’m about 2,500 miles away from any carnival party that I’d be interested in participating in, I am going to cool it on any hope to find a theme for tonight, and rather let you all know that there will be at least one house in the 707 with red beans and rice and gumbo on the stove, and Allen Toussaint, James Booker and the Funky Meters on the speakers. For the rest of you, consider heading over to the Old Steeple at 7:30 p.m. and checking out the lush, intricate and beautiful instrumental folk music of Hawktail, a quartet of musicians who have no business being as good as they are at their young age ($30).
