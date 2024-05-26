Sunday, May 26, 2024
Music Tonight: Sunday, May 26
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, May 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Hawaiian slack-key guitarist, wide-range singer and multi-instrumentalist Led Kaapana
returns to our county to share the sounds he has made famous for most of his 75 years on the planet. I’m lucky enough to have seen him live before and will confirm he is a master of his form in every sense of the word, and very worth your time. Tonight at 7:30 p.m.
, you will find him at the Old Steeple
, ahead of the final day of Kinetic madness, where tickets are going for $35 at the door, and $31.50 for advance tickets, well worth the accompanying peace of mind of knowing you have secured a spot in the crowd.
click to enlarge
- Photo courtesy of the artist
- Led Kaapana plays the Old Steeple at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.
Tags: The Old Steeple, Hawaiian slack-key guitar, Led Kaapana, Image