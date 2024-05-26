Music Tonight: Sunday, May 26

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the artist

Led Kaapana plays the Old Steeple at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.

Hawaiian slack-key guitarist, wide-range singer and multi-instrumentalistreturns to our county to share the sounds he has made famous for most of his 75 years on the planet. I’m lucky enough to have seen him live before and will confirm he is a master of his form in every sense of the word, and very worth your time. Tonight at, you will find him at the, ahead of the final day of Kinetic madness, where tickets are going for $35 at the door, and $31.50 for advance tickets, well worth the accompanying peace of mind of knowing you have secured a spot in the crowd.