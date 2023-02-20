Call for Submissions: Coloring Book Art

CALLING ALL ARTISTS: Ink up your pens or charge up your tablets, it's time for another NCJ Coloring Book!

As with previous editions, proceeds from coloring book sales will be shared between the contributing artists and NCJ to support local artists and local journalism, both of which are vital to Humboldt County.

Submit your black and white line drawings and we'll create the book. Here are the specs:

• Black and white line art only

• Dimensions: 8.5" x 11”, either landscape or portrait

• Submit high resolution digital files, raster JPG or PDF (300 dpi at full size) or vector PDF.

• Be sure we have your contact information (email, phone, mailing address)

• And include a short bio of about 100 words.

Submit your work to coloringbook@northcoastjournal.com by March 31, 2023. After we compile the artwork, the coloring book will be available at ncjshop.com.

Get drawing! We can't wait to see your work.



2021 and 2022 Coloring Books are still available!

Check them out on ncjshop.com.



Note: Artists retain rights to their work. North Coast Journal reserves the right to touch up your submission for reproduction and use submissions for promotional purposes.