Saturday, September 30, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Sept. 30

Posted By on Sat, Sep 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Darrell Scott plays the Old Steeple on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Darrell Scott plays the Old Steeple on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
The world of music runs not on the headliner alone but on their secret weapon. You can call them the hired gun, the sideman, the multi-instrumentalist, but the job really all shakes out to be the same thing: they can play almost anything, on almost any instrument and make it sound good. The late David Lindley was one such player, Nils Lofgren and Ry Cooder, as well. A strong argument would put tonight’s performer at the Old Steeple in that category. Darrell Scott has been in that role for ages, most recently with Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band. He knows what he’s doing, folks, and he writes his own tunes as well. I suggest giving him a listen tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 at the door, $35 in advance.
If you aren’t feeling the trip to Ferndale, you can enjoy a free gig at the Siren’s Song Tavern at the same hour, featuring another local sideman and musician in general Robert Tripp, known for his work with CV, the Freeks, Datura Blues and many more. He’s rolling out his new creation Shiny Eyes and will be joined by other master vibe-makers and musical gadabouts in the form of Elegant Humanoid, Idyl and DJ Dental Floss. This will be a good show, I guarantee it.
