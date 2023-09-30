Music Tonight: Saturday, Sept. 30

click to enlarge Submitted

Darrell Scott plays the Old Steeple on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

The world of music runs not on the headliner alone but on their secret weapon. You can call them the hired gun, the sideman, the multi-instrumentalist, but the job really all shakes out to be the same thing: they can play almost anything, on almost any instrument and make it sound good. The late David Lindley was one such player, Nils Lofgren and Ry Cooder, as well. A strong argument would put tonight’s performer atin that category.has been in that role for ages, most recently with Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band. He knows what he’s doing, folks, and he writes his own tunes as well. I suggest giving him a listen tonight atTickets are $40 at the door, $35 in advance.If you aren’t feeling the trip to Ferndale, you can enjoy a free gig atat the same hour, featuring another local sideman and musician in general Robert Tripp, known for his work with CV, the Freeks, Datura Blues and many more. He’s rolling out his new creationand will be joined by other master vibe-makers and musical gadabouts in the form ofand. This will be a good show, I guarantee it.