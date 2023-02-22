Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 22
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Oryan Peterson-Jones, courtesy of the artist
The EXIT Theatre
presents The Something Different Show
at 7 p.m.
($8). From the outside looking in, this appears to be a local variety show of sorts, with multi-instrumentalist and international music curator Oryan Peterson-Jones
playing some tunes, Aokay the Clown
providing some capering circus and antics, Rachel Sanders
performing a belly dance, and former city councilor and mayor Paul Pitino
doing … well, something interesting I’m sure.
