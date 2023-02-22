A+E

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 22

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM

  • Oryan Peterson-Jones, courtesy of the artist
The EXIT Theatre presents The Something Different Show at 7 p.m. ($8). From the outside looking in, this appears to be a local variety show of sorts, with multi-instrumentalist and international music curator Oryan Peterson-Jones playing some tunes, Aokay the Clown providing some capering circus and antics, Rachel Sanders performing a belly dance, and former city councilor and mayor Paul Pitino doing … well, something interesting I’m sure.
