Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Music Tonight: Wednesday, June 5

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Ana Egge is a Canadian-American singer-songwriter, and guitar builder based out of Brooklyn, New York. Her tunes are well-written, and walk on those lovely, gilded splinters set between the converging pathways of modern folk, country and bluesy jazz. I dig it. Check her out at the Old Steeple tonight at 7:30 p.m., a place that I can virtually guarantee is so perfect for her vibe it will feel like a collaboration. It’s $25 if you walk up and pay, $21.50 for advance tickets.
