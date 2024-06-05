Music Tonight: Wednesday, June 5

click to enlarge submitted

Ana Egge

is a Canadian-American singer-songwriter, and guitar builder based out of Brooklyn, New York. Her tunes are well-written, and walk on those lovely, gilded splinters set between the converging pathways of modern folk, country and bluesy jazz. I dig it. Check her out at thetonight at, a place that I can virtually guarantee is so perfect for her vibe it will feel like a collaboration. It’s $25 if you walk up and pay, $21.50 for advance tickets.