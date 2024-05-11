A+E

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Music Tonight: Saturday, May 11

Posted By on Sat, May 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM

John Ludington is generally known in the area as one of our more versatile bassists and singers, providing rhythm and back-up for Canary and the Vamp, or holding it down as one quarter of Absynth Quartet, our beloved oddball jam act, so you know right from the jump here he’s got chops. However, what you might not know is that he’s recorded a solo album, MinuteHand, and is throwing an album release party for it at the Miniplex tonight at 8 p.m. ($10-$20 sliding scale). I have listened to the tunes a few times and have become endeared to several of them, from the instrumental pitter-patter of “‘Cats,” to the more plaintive “4th of July,” to the country-folk shuffle of the title track. Lots to enjoy here, but a favorite line comes from the ravings of “C’mon Ned!” in which our bayfront is described as a place “where the tweakers rap and the seagulls crap.” You know, I believe the reverse is true as well. Tonight’s gig is going to have a full band made up of some of our finest musicians, including Tofu and Ryan Roberts from Absynth, as well as Aleister Page from Canary, who will be trading in his pedal steel for a violin. If you enjoy the best and quirkiest of what our local folk, roots and jam scene has to offer,
do not give this one a miss.
