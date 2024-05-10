A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 10, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, May 10

Posted By on Fri, May 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Bass-heavy electronic dance music comes with nearly as many subgenre titles as it does artists, and I’ve never been very interested in getting too far out there in terms of cataloging, preferring instead to go by my own impressions of the sounds pasted together with a little artist info gleaned from my research. Tsuruda and Onhell are two DJs on a tour called “sushirrito,” a nod to the half-Asian background of the former and the half-Mexican background of the latter. They first crossed paths in a Humco trim scene back in the early 20-teens, when such places
still existed in abundance, and the sounds produced by the two reflect that background to a T. Deep bass, post-U.K. dubstep dance tunes for woodland/urban hybrid, fairy-dusted psychonauts. If that interests you, swing by the Arcata Theatre Lounge at 9 p.m. to relive some of the glory days of the industry ($25, $20 advance).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 9, 2024 vol XXXV issue 19
Summer of Fun 24

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation