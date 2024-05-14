A+E

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, May 14

Posted By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Lane Lines - PHOTO BY RACHEL BENNETT, SUBMITTED
  • Photo by Rachel Bennett, submitted
  • Lane Lines
Speaking of our local all-ages, sober gem the Outer Space, there’s an evening of dream pop awaiting you there at 8 p.m. tonight for a suggested door price of $10. Lane Lines hails from Seattle and Phoenix, two very different places, and has, I imagine, harnessed the contradictions of such into a personal songbook of expression. Locals Queen Karma just released a rip-snorting rock single called “Lost,” and will probably be bringing the most amplified energy to the gig, while house band Los Perdidos will do its indie-folk magic.
