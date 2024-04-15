A+E

Monday, April 15, 2024

Music Tonight: Monday, April 15

Posted By on Mon, Apr 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM

The Logger Bar hits us with a rare Monday night show at 7:30 p.m. and this one looks like a rip-snortin’, garage-rockin’ deal with our local lovelies Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes cranking the amp alongside SUX from Seattle, featuring a lady named Lolli from the infamous mean-ass punk band Mommy Long Legs. The $5 is pocket change for a chance to jam out on this one with some high-nitro tunes.
