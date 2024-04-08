Music Tonight: Monday, April 8

click to enlarge Mike Olivas - Bearded Gonzo Photography

Well, it’s another total eclipse day, though essentially just a partial at best for those of us on the West Coast and therefore outside of the path of totality. Not sure how you want to celebrate, I will probably lean into my own personal tradition of forgetting that it was going to happen at all and spending a few moments wondering why the sky looks weird. For those of you looking for some kind of event, the Circus Italia that has been set up at theis giving its final performance at, with tickets starting at $20. Called, I was intrigued enough to watch the YouTube trailer on the circus website before deciding even though this isn’t really for me, it looks like a good mix of horror ambience with carny vibrations, so there’s probably truth in advertising that this is an adult’s event (unless accompanied by a guardian) and I respect the hustle.