EPD Conducting Death Investigation After Finding Human Remains in Fire

The Eureka Police Department has launched a death investigation after human remains were found a smoldering fire near a homeless encampment in the greenbelt north of the Bayshore Mall on Monday morning.
According toa press release, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a report of smoke in the area and notified EPD when the remains were found.
Assistant Police Chief Brian Stephens told The Journal it’s unclear whether the fire had been a warming or cooking fire, or was set in an attempt to hide the deceased’s body. Additionally, Stephens said it’s unclear how long the person had been dead prior to their body being discovered.
“We’re unable to determine that at this point, given the damage due to the fire,” he said, adding that while the fire was “fairly contained,” there was some damage to the surrounding area. “It is unknown why the fire was there and how it played into everything.”
EPD asks anyone with information about the incident to contact detective Donald Bailey at (707) 441-4215.