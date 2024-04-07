A+E

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, April 7

Posted By on Sun, Apr 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Philip Ficsor performs at Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka on Sunday, April 7, at 4 p.m. - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Courtesy of the artist
  • Philip Ficsor performs at Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka on Sunday, April 7, at 4 p.m.
Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka lends its church organ to the talents of Hungarian organist Sándor Balatoni, who will be joined by Hungarian American violinist Philip Ficsor, to play a series of solo and duet pieces, including works by their homeland hero Béla Bartok, along with French composer Jules Massenet and Josef Rheinberger from the 19th century courts of Liechtenstein. This looks like a great program and a lot of talent in exactly the right venue, so consider my endorsement made in full. The suggested donation is $20 and the music begins at 4 p.m.
