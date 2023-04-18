UPDATE: Two Shot by Police After Pursuit, Reported Armed Robbery in Eureka

click to enlarge Mark McKenna

The scene of a police shooting at Dolbeer and Harris streets in Eureka.

UPDATE:The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has determined that a third man wanted for questioning in the incident that included a police shooting this afternoon is not a suspect and was uninvolved but fled the scene upon seeing guns drawn, according to spokesperson Samantha Karges.No additional suspects are believed to be outstanding.PREVIOUSLY:Two suspects were shot by police this afternoon near Harris and Dolbeer streets in Eureka, reportedly wanted for an armed robbery and assault near the Bayshore Mall.The suspects were transported to a local hospital and their conditions are currently unknown, according to Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Samantha Karges.Karges said deputies received a report of an armed robbery and assault outside the Bayshore Mall involving three suspects, who fled the scene in a truck prior to police arriving. The suspect vehicle was then spotted by deputies in the Cutten area, Karges said, adding that deputies then initiated a pursuit.The suspect vehicle was involved in crash at Harris and Dolbeer streets, Karges said, after which one or more deputies opened fire.“Two suspects sustained gunshot related injuries,” she said. “They’re in unknown condition. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.”Karges said no deputies were injured in the incident, but at least two “additional parties” were, though she did not know the extent of their injuries. Similarly, Karges said she did not know the condition of the victim of the reported armed robbery and assault at the mall.One potential suspect remains outstanding, Karges said, adding that police are searching for a man for questioning, saying they want to determine his role in the incident and where he went. He is described as a heavy set, light-skinned male with short hair and blue eyes, wearing a dark sweater.“If you see someone matching the description, do not approach them,” Karges said. “Call 911 right away.The incident is being investigated by the multi-agency critical incident response team, which Karges said is canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and anyone else potentially injured in the incident. Two nearby schools — Washington Elementary and a pre-school near the hospital — were placed on lockdowns during the incident, but those have been lifted and no one is believed to have been injured on either campus.Karges said law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area, noting a power pole was knocked down in the incident and police will be canvassing the area and collecting evidence for some time.